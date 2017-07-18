DHEC: Swim Advisory Still in Effect For Saluda River

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A swim advisory remains in effect for a section of the Saluda River, according to DHEC.

Temporary advisory signs are up in the area with the bacteria.

DHEC says the advisory is for the section of the Saluda river, the length of Saluda Shoals park.

DHEC says water quality sampling in the Lower Saluda River, in the proximity of Saluda Shoals Park, revealed bacteria levels higher than normal on Sunday. The Carolina Water Service Friarsgate Plant (CWS) did experience plant upset conditions, say officials.

According to DHEC, officials are continuing to monitor the situation and will continue to monitor the CWS Plant for demonstration of consistent operational performance.