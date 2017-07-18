DHEC: West Nile virus detected in Richland County Bird

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday that the West Nile Virus has been detected in a Richland County bird.

According to DHEC, they were notified July 17 of a virus-positive bird taken from Downtown Columbia.

It is important to note, that health officials say, there have been no confirmed transmissions of West Nile virus to humans in Richland County.

Richland County officials announced they will being mosquito spraying operations. “Beginning Monday night and continuing on Wednesday night we are strategically applying adulticide (spray) in a two mile radius from the original location of the bird,” said Tammy Brewer, Director of Richland County Vector Control. “Spraying will begin in this area at night, 1:00 AM to 4:00 AM, in a manner to optimize the efficiency of the area to be covered, with minimal exposure to people.”

According to DHEC, “Identifying birds carrying West Nile virus in our state is not uncommon,” said Chris Evans, Ph.D. and DHEC’s staff entomologist. “Birds pass the virus on to mosquitos, which can then infect humans. Positive identifications serve as an important reminder to preventing mosquito bites. It’s the most important step you can take to prevent the spread of illness from mosquitoes to people.”

“The vast majority of people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms,” said Linda Bell, M.D. and DHEC’s state epidemiologist. “Serious illness such as encephalitis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the brain, will only occur in less than one percent of people infected.”