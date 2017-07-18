Elderly Man With Dementia Missing From Sumter Home

SUMTER, SC (July 18, 2017) – Sumter Police are searching for an 81-year-old man reported missing Tuesday evening.

Police say Williams “Pete” Jackson went missing between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday from a Pinkney Street residence where he was staying with a relative.

Jackson suffers from dementia and has a heart condition. He was wearing light-colored khaki pants, a royal blue polo-style shirt, black leather casual shoes, a gold-colored watch and a light blue denim baseball cap.

Jackson is described as about 5 feet 7 inches but walks hunched over and weighs between 140-150 lbs. He also has salt and pepper gray hair, which is cut low.

He was not wearing glasses at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911.