Gonzalez Shuts Down Kannapolis, Columbia Wins Series Finale

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Harol Gonzalez logged one of the finest starts of his career on Monday and the Fireflies defeated the Intimidators, 2-1. Gonzalez struck out a season-high nine batters over eight innings en route to his team-best sixth victory of the year.

The eight innings tied a career high for Gonzalez. The right-hander surrendered just five hits and allowed the lone run in the fourth frame – a Zach Remillard home run. This was the ninth straight start for Gonzalez lasting six innings or longer.

Columbia (9-15, 49-43) bounced back, though, with a pair of runs in the fifth. Dash Winningham led off with a single off of Kannapolis (10-15, 49-44) starter Dylan Cease (L, 0-1). The next hitter, Dan Rizzie, smashed a double to deep center field and the Fireflies had a pair of runners in scoring position. Jay Jabs then grounded out to the second baseman J.J. Franco, but Winningham scored from third. Arnaldo Berrios gave the home team the lead for good with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Adonis Uceta recorded his 11th save of the season (second best in the South Atlantic League) with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Fireflies take to the road starting Wednesday. The club begins a three-game series against the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app starting at 12:15 p.m.