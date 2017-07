Governor Signs Offender Supervision Specialist Bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- With the stroke of a pen Governor Henry McMaster signed a new bill into law Tuesday.

The Offender Supervision Act is aimed at helping keep a closer eye on offenders.

The new law will help take some of the domestic violence work load off law enforcement. It provides funding to hire and train new case workers under a pilot program. Some case worker are already on the job.