Newly Renovated Owens Field Park Ready for Play

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to play! The newly renovated Owens Field Park is now open.

ABC Columbia News was on hand for The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department grand opening ceremony.

The Owens Field Park Miracle League Field and Playground features a playground, equipment for special needs, and new upgraded walking trail.

Mayor Steve Benjamin and Ray Tanner were on hand for the ribbon cutting.