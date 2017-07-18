SCHP Hiring More Than 50 New Troopers

South Carolina Highway Patrol said they’re looking to fill 55 empty slots.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– “Such a tough task these days,” Lt. Kelley Hughes said.

The Highway Patrol has taken to social media and recruitment meetings looking for those who are ready to take on this challenge.

“A very strenuous, thorough process. 21 weeks of training before you hit the road. And then another month, maybe a month and a half to complete your field training,” Lt. Hughes said.

Lt. Hughes said they only take the best of the best, so their application pool can dwindle quickly, making it harder for them to fill all the positions they have open.

“It’s tough for law enforcement across the nation to recruit, hire, and retain officers during these times. There’s been a lot of negative publicity about law enforcement,” Lt. Hughes said.

But those who have answered the call to serve have said it’s been a great career move.

“This is the best choice and best decision I’ve ever made,” Cpl. David Jones said.

To join the largest law enforcement agency in the state visit scdps.gov to apply.

“Now is one of your opportunities to become one of South Carolina’s finest,” Jones said.

SCHP said they are hiring for the class of February 2018, but you should apply as soon as possible.