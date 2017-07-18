Summer League Wraps Up For Thornwell, Dozier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — NBA Summer League play has officially wrapped up with the culmination of last night’s championship game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas.

Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell, who was drafted 48th overall in the second round, had a rock solid four games for his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 26.8 minutes, 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals in helping the Clippers to a 3-1 record.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year had a breakout first game in a 96-93 overtime win versus the Lakers on July 7. He scored 26 points on 6-for-13 shooting (46 percent), pulled down five rebounds and recorded two steals. Thornwell scored seven of the team’s nine points in overtime to lead them to victory. Much like at Carolina, Thornwell got to the free throw line often, going 14-for-18 (78 percent) at the charity stripe.

The Lancaster, S.C., native, filled up the stat sheet again vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on July 10. He had 18 points (7-for-16, 44 percent), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 100-93 win that helped L.A. improve to 3-0.

“With Sindarius, one of the things that got us really excited about him is that he’s extremely competitive,” Clippers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said. “He’s one of those guys that has a very high basketball IQ, and he just finds a way. We really have high expectations for him. He’s got a great way about him. We think he has a chance to have some success on this level.”

In his summer league finale versus the Miami Heat, Thornwell scored nine points and had two rebounds, two steals and two assists. He went 7-for-9 at the foul line in the 91-84 loss. He did not play in the team’s opening game of the Summer League Tournament, a 109-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“He can score, but what I like more about him is his toughness,” head coach Doc Rivers said. “He can defend. He’s a scoring, defensive guard. His in-between game is amazing.”

Thornwell was officially introduced as a member of the Clippers Tuesday morning in L.A. during a formal press conference with Frank, Rivers and several other of the team’s offseason additions.

Teammate PJ Dozier was also in Las Vegas playing with the Lakers. His summer league was cut short due to an ankle sprain in L.A.’s 95-92 win vs. the Sacramento Kings on July 10. Dozier played three minutes and scored two points in his Summer League debut against the Boston Celtics on July 8. He played six minutes and pulled down three rebounds with an assist versus the Kings.