Top prosecutor hires new second-in-command

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is getting a new second-in-command at its top prosecutor’s office.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says Jeff Young has been named as his chief deputy. Young replaces Robert Bolchoz, who has been Wilson’s chief deputy since October and also served in the same role under Attorney General Charlie Condon in the 1990s.

Bolchoz is returning to private practice. He has been mentioned as a possible nominee to serve as South Carolina’s U.S. Attorney.

Young has served as a state representative, and circuit court and family court judge. The graduate of The Citadel and the University of South Carolina School of Law is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve.