Child Found Unresponsive at Swan Lake Iris Gardens

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police responded to a child found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to a child found unresponsive at Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

Officers and other first responders attempted to revive the 1-year-old who was transported by Emergency Medical Services to

Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died.Details remain unclear at this time as officers continue to investigate.