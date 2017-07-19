Columbia Police Officers Hold Softball Game with Camp Wonder Hands

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO)- Columbia Police officers were treated to an extra special game of softball with some friends that have wonder hands.

For the fourth year in a row, CPD officers came out to play ball at Camp Wonder Hands, a week-long program for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Some campers said they were not sure what to expect when they learned they would be at bat with officers.

Counselors said the game is all about understanding each other better.

Both campers and officers agreed that this camp is a big hit.

“It does a great thing. The kids feel more comfortable because we’re not necessarily in uniform but they feel more comfortable. They can come out and play with us, have a great time and see that we’re normal like everyone else,” said Cpt. E.M. Marsh.

“It’s fun and it’s nice that they can they get to come out of their job and play with us at the camp,” said second year camper Malakhi.

“It’s really fun seeing them having fun without being out chasing bad guys, taking them down and protecting the city,” said first-time camper, New Love.

All campers receive a scholarship from Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital or other donations.