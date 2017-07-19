Columbia residents invited to join conversation on fair housing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia is hosting the next discussion in an ongoing series about fair housing called, “Speak Out,” Thursday, July 27. The quarterly conversations will address different issues regarding Fair Housing/Equal Opportunity.

During the second quarterly session the conversation will focus on issues citizens face regarding transportation options within the City of Columbia. This is a conversation with industry professionals and community activists aimed at addressing best practices and innovative techniques in educating the public on their Fair Housing rights.

WHAT: City Community Development second quarterly conversation on fair housing

City Community Development second quarterly conversation on fair housing WHO: City of Columbia Community Development Staff

City of Columbia Community Development Staff WHEN: Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 8:30 a.m – 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: 1509 Lady Street Columbia, SC 29201 (Columbia Empowerment Zone Inc. Suite)

For more information, please call the Community Development Department at 803-545-3373.