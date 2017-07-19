Elderly Jewel Thief is Back

Atlanta, GA (WOLO) — One elderly shopper with expensive taste, allegedly known for decades of jewelry heists decided to switch it up.

The famed thief, Doris Payne, decided to take her talents to a local Wal-Mart in Atlanta.

according to CNN, the 86 year old woman reportedly stole over 85 dollars worth of doodads.

Back in 2008, she told the l.A. Times she stole her first diamond in her 20s and was hooked ever since.

Payne has a record for stealing jewelry from high end stores dating all they way back to 1965.