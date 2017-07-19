Forest Acres Richland Library branch reopens Wednesday after facelift

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – The Forest Acres location of Richland Library reopens Wednesday after a months-long renovation.

Library staff said the new Cooper is bigger and includes a “children’s makers” area for kids. The overhaul is part of a $59 million bond referendum passed by Richland County residents in 2013, to enhance library facilities across the county.

A grand opening celebration will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The library, at 5317 Trenholm Road, will remain open until 9 p.m. Wednesday.