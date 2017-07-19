Jeffery Hosting First-Annual Free Football Camp Saturday

Former Calhoun County and Carolina star and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is hosting his first-annual youth football camp in his hometown of St. Matthews Saturday.

The former Gamecock and NFL Pro Bowler has been discussing and planning the event for months as the field features a group of young athletes signing up from all across the United States.

The camp will be held on Jul 22 at Calhoun County High School football stadium, running from 9-11 a.m., and it is free to all attendees ages 6-14. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and will run from 9-11 a.m.

After the drills and lessons are over, Jeffery will also run what’s being called a “Community Fun Day and Back to School Bash” alongside the Calhoun County School District. Festivities will run from 12-4 p.m.

Registration is open till the end of Wednesday night on http://www.alshonjeffery.org/ while you can hear Alshon further discuss goals behind the camp by clicking the video above.