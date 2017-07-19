The Nights Are Getting Warmer

As the planet warms, we are seeing more record high temperatures. But the nights are getting warmer as well. The graph below shows the average number of nights where the temperature stays above 70 degrees. In 1970 Columbia averaged around 50 nights a year where the temperature stayed above 70. Now Columbia averages around 90 nights a year where the temperature stays above 70 degrees. Some of this can be attributed to the fact that cities (with all the buildings, cement, and asphalt) retain heat more than natural surfaces like grass. But this trend of warmer nights is also being observed in rural areas.