RCSD: Construction workers find body along Interstate 77
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – According to The Richland County Sheriff’s Department the body of a man was found in a ditch on Interstate I-77 this morning.
Construction workers found the man lying in the ditch near mile marker 19 around 10:45 a.m., deputies say.
At this time it is unknown if foul play is factor.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
