RCSD: Construction workers find body along Interstate 77

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – According to The Richland County Sheriff’s Department the body of a man was found in a ditch on Interstate I-77 this morning.

Construction workers found the man lying in the ditch near mile marker 19 around 10:45 a.m., deputies say.

At this time it is unknown if foul play is factor.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

