Senators Invited to Lunch at White House

Washington, DC (WOLO) — President Donald Trump has invited Senate Republicans to the White House.

This after a GOP attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed for a second time.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirms the Senators have been invited to lunch to discuss how to move forward on health care after it became clear they did not have the votes needed to replace “Obamacare.”