Swinney on ACC Poll: “It Just Don’t Matter”

SUNSET, SC – Dabo Swinney has long stated that he does not care for preseason polls.

So it comes at no surprise Tuesday that after the defending national champions were picked to finish second in the ACC Atlantic Division, one spot behind Florida State, that Clemson’s head coach wasn’t sweating the news.

The Tigers leader talked at their annual media golf outing, hosted at The Reserve at Lake Keowee. He discussed his role in readying Clemson for their title defense and keeping outside noise from affecting his squad.

The Tigers kick off the regular season September 2, hosting Kent State at noon.