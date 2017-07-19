Two Men Charged, Deputies Still Seeking One Suspect in Sumter County Break-ins

1/3 WEAVER Jesse

2/3 WILSON Frank Lamar

3/3 HINNANT Fabyane Jamel





SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Two men have been arrested and charged with breaking into home and stealing various items on Tuesday.

According to the warrants, Frank Lamar Wilson Jr, 28, is charged with first-degree Burglary and Safecracking.

Fabyane Jamel Hinnant, 18, of the same address are charged with second-degree burglary and safecracking.

According to the warrants, Hinnant and Wilson, along with co- defendants broke into a home located in the 3500 block of Furman Field Road without consent and with intent to commit a crime. The reportedly stole a safe that contained 12 firearms, a television and a cell phone.

Sumter County Deputies say the men are charged with breaking into a safe at a home on Antelope Drive, taking the valuables that were inside.

Deputies are still searching for Jesse Colton Weaver, whose last known address is 1202 N. Main Street in Sumter. He is not considered a threat to the community.

Anyone who knows Weaver’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-800- CRIMESC. Callers can remain anonymous and might qualify for a cash reward.