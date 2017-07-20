Back from LA, Thornwell Visits SC Pro-Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Tuesday, Sindarius Thornwell held an NBA jersey with his name and signature number zero on it, introduced as one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday, he was back at home in the Palmetto State, visiting friends and former teammates at the SC Pro-Am over at Heathwood Hall.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year and 48th overall pick in June’s NBA Draft is set to sign his first professional contract when he returns to the west coast July 30th. He has a deal in place with the Clippers and is set to start his career in the 2017-18 season.

“I’m just embracing it, man, it’s been good,” said Thornwell Thursday night. “It felt unreal holding that jersey – a dream come true. It just motivated me to keep doing well and keep trying to make it further.”

The former Gamecock has received praise from his summer league head coach, LAC assistant and three-time NBA champion Sam Cassell, along with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank. The Clippers acquired Thornwell on draft night by purchasing his rights from the Milwaukee Bucks after he was selected 48th overall. Sindarius became the first USC alum taken in 11 years.

“Hard work pays off. I had great people in my corner that supported me every step of the way. It kept me going, kept me motivated. It’s gonna continue to do the same.”