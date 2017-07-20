Bryant opens bank account for 2018 SC gov race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has taken a tangible step toward running for governor, although he says he hasn’t officially decided to enter the race.

Media outlets report the 50-year-old Republican on Wednesday opened an account that would allow him to begin accepting contributions for a potential gubernatorial campaign. He says he’ll decided on the race in a few weeks.

Bryant became lieutenant governor earlier this year when Henry McMaster was elevated to the state’s top office on Nikki Haley’s confirmation as U.N. ambassador. Starting with 2018, the state’s governor and lieutenant governor will run on a ticket.

McMaster is planning to seek a full term. Former public health chief Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill are also running.

No Democrats have entered the 2018 governor’s race.