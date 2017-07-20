Columbia Police: Man drove through graveside ceremony due to grudge against mental health agency

Bond Set at $5 Million

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – In a bond hearing Thursday for 64-year-old James Kester, police revealed that his motive for driving through a graveside memorial was due to a grievance with the Department of Mental Health (DMH).

Officials say Kester drove his car through a funeral that was being held Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park for a DMH employee.

Investigators said Kester had disdain for the department because he alleges that the department did not allow him visitation to see his child for hundreds of days.

Kester is charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after striking the employee’s family members ranging in age from 78 to 11 who were gathered for the funeral service.

Officials confirm all of the victims were transported to area hospitals.

Since the incident several victims have been released; however, officials say five victims remain at Palmetto Health Richland, one in serious condition.

ABC Columbia’s Gabrielle Franklin will have an update to this developing story on the news at 6.