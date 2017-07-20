DHEC Lifts Swimming Advisory for Saluda River

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC has lifted a swimming advisory for the Saluda River.

The affected area was the section of the river that runs the length of Saluda Shoals Park.

DHEC says it is now safe to swim.

According to officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, based on observation at the CWS Friarsgate wastewater plant and recent samples taken at the wastewater plant the swimming advisory is lifted.

This was confirmed with sampling done by the Lower Saluda River Coalition on Wednesday, July 19th, according to DHEC.