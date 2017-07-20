Former Gamecocks coach Holbrook takes over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chad Holbrook has been hired as College of Charleston’s baseball coach, less than two months after he resigned following five seasons at South Carolina.

Charleston announced the move Thursday. Holbrook takes over for Matt Heath, who was fired last month after two seasons. The school alleged abusive behavior to players, which Heath has denied. He has sued the school.

Holbrook was 200-106 with the Gamecocks. But his team missed the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three years — South Carolina had gone 15 straight years before that.

The 46-year-old Holbrook says he is excited to join the Cougars and looks forward to helping them return to being a championship program.

The Cougars made seven NCAA Tournaments from 2004-2015.