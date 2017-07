Sumter Couple Accused of Child Abuse

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– A Sumter Couple is behind bars accused of abusing their three month old.

Both 22 year old Phillip Andrew Grate and 17 year old Ashlin Caples, the parents of the child, face an unlawful neglect of child charge.

The Sheriff’s office tells ABC Columbia News that the three month old had two fractured leg bones and fractured ribs.