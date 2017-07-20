Trio charged in connection to escape of inmate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections three people have been cahrged in connection to the escape of an inmate earlier this month.

Lareece Rosier, Benjamin Bevier and Robert Williams allegedly played a role in the escape of inmate Jimmy Causey.

State prison officials say Jimmy Causey got more help after cutting his way through the fences using tools delivered to him by a drone at Lieber Correctional Institution.

Authorities say one man drove him to a motel, another gave him his truck and a third sent him money before Causey was recaptured in Texas three days later.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.