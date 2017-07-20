Mr. Negron goes to Washington

Tyler Ryan meets the youngest congressman heading to Washington - With one mission on his mind - A cure

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Type 1 Diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes impacts a lot more than the name might imply. Of the 1.25 million Americans who are living with T1D, 400,000 are under 18 years old. Finding a cure is the mission of the JDRF since 1970, and have invested over $2 billion towards research.

In addition to awareness and annual fundraisers, the JDRF sends 160 children, ranging in ages 4-17 with T1D to washington, representing all 50 states to meet with elected congressional members in Washington DC.

One of this years South Carolina representatives attending the Children’s Congress starting July 24 is Julian Negron. Negron, who lives with t1D, joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia.