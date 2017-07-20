West Columbia Issues Boil Water Advisory for Shampy Street

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of West Columbia officials have issued a Boil Water Advisory for all of Shampy Street.

According to officials, this is due to a water line break in the area.

Officials say once the water line is repaired and water service is restored, water customers in the area who have lost water pressure or who experience cloudy water or sediment in the water are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Customers experiencing sediment in the water are advised to flush the water until no sediment appears and then continue to boil their water for at least one (1) full minute.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until it is lifted.