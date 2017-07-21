13-Year-Old Starts Lemonade Stand to Raise Money for Future Tuition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)- A 13-year-old from Spartanburg is hoping to fund his dream by making lemonade in Orangeburg.

Vincent Proctor comes down to visit his uncle Randall almost every summer but this year he decided to use his down time to open his own lemonade stand and save money for tuition at his dream school, Claflin University.

Vincent, who lives with his grandparents, said he wants attend Claflin because his uncle went there and stayed in the community after he graduated.

Recruiter Paula Payton believes Vincent is the type of student Claflin looks for. “We just love students like that, especially the youth, who come about being an entrepreneur about themselves,” began Payton. “So I was very pleased, excited and I was pro-Claflin when he said this was the university he wanted to go to.”

Vincent may get his business chops from his uncle, he owns A Gentleman’s Cut Barbershop where Vincent’s stand is set up. He says it’s touching to see Vincent taking initiative.

“It’s humbling in a sense because it shows that he’s watching and there’s some admiration whether it’s voiced or not there has to be some degree of admiration,” said . It’s kind of cool, it makes more conscious of my movements and making sure that I am providing a decent example ” aid Randall Proctor.

Randall said he and Vincent plan to invest in stock once he collects all his lemonade money. Vincent aspires to become a nurse practitioner.

If you want a taste of Vincent’s homemade lemonade, you have to act quickly. Make your way over to 1344 Broughton Street in Orangeburg before he heads back home.