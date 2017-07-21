Bullpen and Lindsay Lift Fireflies To Win

LEXINGTON, KY (Fireflies) – Columbia’s bullpen paved through 7.2 innings and did not allow a run on Thursday night. The Fireflies defeated the Legends, 4-0, at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Desmond Lindsay sparked the offense with four hits, two runs, and two RBIs.

Columbia (11-15, 51-43) starter, Blake Taylor, was removed from the contest due to injury after just 1.1 innings on the mound. The relievers provided a huge boost for the visitors. Cam Griffin (W, 1-2), Matt Blackham, Adam Atkins, and Adonis Uceta combined to allow only three hits and registered eight strikeouts. Blackham tied a season-high with three scoreless frames. The righty fanned four batters and leads all relievers with 58 strikeouts.

The road warriors scored first in the fourth stanza. Lindsay and Dash Winningham both singled to begin the frame. Luis Carpio knocked in Lindsay with a base hit. The offense arrived again during the sixth frame. Dan Rizzie produced an RBI single, scoring Lindsay. The Fireflies led Lexington (13-12, 47-47) 2-0 after six innings.

Lindsay provided insurance for Columbia in the ninth inning. The 20-year-old delivered with his fourth hit of the game – a double – and plated two runs. It’s the first four-hit game for the Floridian this season.

This is the 12th shut-out win for the Fireflies this year. It’s also the fifth time the team has blanked the Legends in 2017. Columbia has outhit Lexington 39-11 in the first two games of this series.

The Fireflies battle the Lexington Legends in the finale of this series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Righty Gabriel Llanes (4-7, 3.33) is scheduled to start for Columbia and Anthony Bender (2-2, 4.46) is set to pitch for Lexington.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.