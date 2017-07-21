Clemson’s Wilkins and Lawrence named to Walter Camp Watch List

By: Stephen Wise

(WOLO)- The Walter Camp award is given annually to the best player in college football. Clemson defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins were among the 40 candidates for the trophy on its watch list.

Lawrence and Wilkins have both been named to the preseason All-American list. They are two of only nine defensive players on the Camp watch list, and Clemson is the only school with multiple defensive players on the list.

Lawrence had a Clemson true-freshman record seven sacks in 2016, while Wilkins posted 13 tackles for loss and three and a half sacks.

Last season the Walter Camp award was won by Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the award has gone to a quarterback seven of the last nine years. Only two defensive players have ever won the award, most recently was Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o in 2012.

South Carolina did not have a player selected to the watch list.