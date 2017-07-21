Coffee Recall

Rochelle Dean

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It’s not your average cup of Joe. One type of coffee is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to have a pick me up that was a little too much for consumers.

According to the FDA, The *Best Herbs Coffee* is being voluntarily recalled nationwide after finding ingredients in the grounds that are similar to those found in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

The FDA also says there are undeclared milk ingredients in the product as well that could also pose a threat to those with allergies.

 

Share

Related

Trump to name financier as communications director
Indicted Senator wants charge dropped
Avoiding Swimmer’s Ear
LIVE: White House Press Briefing

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android