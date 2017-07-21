Coffee Recall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It’s not your average cup of Joe. One type of coffee is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to have a pick me up that was a little too much for consumers.

According to the FDA, The *Best Herbs Coffee* is being voluntarily recalled nationwide after finding ingredients in the grounds that are similar to those found in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

The FDA also says there are undeclared milk ingredients in the product as well that could also pose a threat to those with allergies.