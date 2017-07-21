Deputies: Chapin Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Threat with Butcher Knife

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Chapin man faces attempted murder charges, Deputies say he’s accused of threatening a family member with a butcher knife and knocking the victim unconscious.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 42 year old Nicholas David Powlas, also faces two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Powlas is also facing more charges, accused of having an open container of alcohol in his truck at the time of his arrest, according to deputies.

According to deputies, a judge denied bond for Powlas on the attempted murder charge.

His bond has been set at $50,000 for the unlawful conduct toward a child charges. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.