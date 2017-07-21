Fireflies Pitcher Thomas Szapucki to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fireflies announced Friday that one of their starting pitchers has gone under the knife for Tommy John surgery.

Thomas Szapucki, the Mets’ top pitching and No 4. overall prospect, has officially been transferred from the seven-day disabled list to the sixty-day disabled list. Prior to his injury, Szapucki compiled a 1-2 record as a starter with a 2.79 ERA.

A fifth round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Szapucki had six starts for the Fireflies and last appeared on July 6th, when he exited the game after just 2/3 of an inning against the Augusta GreenJackets. He was in the midst of his third season in the minors when his injury occurred, and will now miss the rest of the season.

The Fireflies brought down right-hander Justin Brantley from Port St. Lucie to take his place in the starting rotation.

Szapucki took to Twitter to comment on his surgery:

Had a successful TJ Surgery yesterday! I want to thank all of my family and friends for the… https://t.co/f5mvgA6Uod — Thomas Szapucki (@ThomasSzapucki) July 20, 2017