Former Gamecock Tyler Johnson Promoted to Kannapolis

By: Stephen Wise
Sports Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecock pitcher and White Sox prospect Tyler Johnson has been promoted to the Kannapolis Intimidators, Chicago’s Low-A affiliate.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, was promoted from the Great Falls Voyagers in rookie ball after appearing in eight games. He held a 1-1 record and a 0.90 ERA. In ten total innings of work, Johnson had 16 strikeouts and held batters to a .194 average.

The Intimidators are a member of the South Atlantic League, which is also home to the Columbia Fireflies. Those teams play Saturday in Kannapolis, and the series will continue until July 25.

Johnson posted this to his Twitter after the announcement had been made:

