Help Feed Hungry Children with ABC Columbia and McDonald’s

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are craving for a Happy Meal, you could help feed a hungry child in the Midlands.

ABC Columbia News and your local McDonald’s have partnered for the ABC’S of hunger.

Together, we’re asking for your help to collect kid-friendly, non-perishable food items for Harvest Hope Food Bank. Just drop off the non-perishables at marked bins at area McDonald’s locations through July 30, 2017.