Huckabee Sanders named new press secretary





Sarah Huckabee Sanders was named White House press secretary Friday, hours after Sean Spicer resigned from the position.

The promotion for Sanders, who was previously principal deputy press secretary, was announced at the afternoon’s press briefing by new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci himself was offered and accepted his position earlier in the day Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

REX/Shutterstock