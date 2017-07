SC DOT Votes to Spend First Gas Tax Money on Road Paving Projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) (AP) – Get ready for a smoother ride.

The State Department of Transportation voted Thursday to spend the first $26 million raised by the South Carolina’s newly increased gas tax to paving projects in 27 counties.

There are plenty of other projects the Transportation officials plan to take up with additional revenue. The agency wants to spend $50 million improving rural road safety.