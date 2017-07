SC Jobless Rate at Lowest in 16 Years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Good news on the job front comes with the latest unemployment report.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 16 years.

Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday (7/21) that South Carolina’s unemployment rate was 4 percent in June.

Nationally, the unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 percent in June.