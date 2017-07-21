LIVE: White House Press Briefing

Sean Spicer has resigned as White House press secretary, ABC News has confirmed.

Senior White House sources confirmed the move to ABC News, who noted that President Donald Trump did not ask for Spicer’s resignation.

This comes shortly after it was reported that Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, was named as the new White House communications director.

Spicer confirmed his departure on Twitter over an hour after the news broke, writing “It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August.”

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

Principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a statement from Trump at the press briefing this afternoon, in which he said that he is “grateful for Sean’s work” and “I wish him continued success.”

“Just look at his great television ratings,” Trump’s statement said.

Spicer has spent much less time in the briefing room in recent weeks, with Sanders handling more of the daily briefings. It was announced today that Sanders will be taking over the role of press secretary.

Spicer did brief the press off camera on Monday of this week, and that was his first time doing so in three weeks.

Spicer, 45, worked as the communications director for the Republican National Committee before being named as Trump’s press secretary during the transition.

His tenure got off to a rocky start when he made his first appearance in the White House briefing room the day after Trump took office and read a statement to the press about the size of the crowd at the inauguration.

The resignation comes the day after the Trump administration marked its first six months in office.