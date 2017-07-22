Alshon Jeffery, Mike Williams Share Funny Rivalry Moment at Youth Camp

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WOLO) – Alshon Jeffery’s first-ever youth camp at Calhoun County featured another special wide receiver from the Palmetto State.

Clemson national champion and Chargers first round pick Mike Williams was in attendance to help give back to more than 600 athletes in attendance. A Vance native, Williams grew up watching Jeffery play for the Saints. Despite being on the other side of the Palmetto Bowl rivalry, the Tiger alum says he looked up to the Gamecock great as a role model.

While both come from small towns and both have beaten the odds to make it to the NFL, the newest Eagles WR couldn’t avoid bringing up the rivalry to the Los Angeles rookie in good fun between the two on camera. Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to see more.