City of Columbia Animal Shelter Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s the dog days of summer and you might want a furry friend to help you beat the heat.

The Columbia Animal Services is hosting an Adoption Special July 21–22, 2017.

All cats and dogs will be available for adoption with a fee of $20. This adoption fee includes spay/neuter, micro-chip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming. You can stop by the shelter at 127 Humane Lane for more information and a look at the animals available during the adoption special.