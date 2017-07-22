Holbrook Introduced at College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has officially been welcomed as the current leader of the College of Charleston program.

Introduced on campus Friday, Holbrook’s hire followed a chaotic week for the Cougars. Reports indicated the ex-Gamecocks coach had accepted an offer on Tuesday before it was later rescinded by school president Glenn McConnell. A group of former players and alums of the program wrote to the president expressing concern over Holbrook’s track record at USC, while voicing support for former CofC assistant and current NC State pitching coach Scott Foxhall.

“They have passion for their program,” said Holbrook following his introduction ceremony. “I understand they supported another candidate – you know what? I respect that. I can’t even worry about that. All I can think about is from this day forward.”

“We just stayed committed to our principles, what we were looking for, the profile of a coach,” said Cougars Athletic Director Matt Roberts. “Through continued deliberations and discussions internally, we came out as a search committee and as a college unanimous that Chad was the right guy.”

“We’re gonna work hard to make sure they’re very, very excited about the future of College of Charleston baseball,” said Holbrook.