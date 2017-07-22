Irmo’s Johnson Makes Cut, but is Far Behind at British Open

(WOLO) – Irmo’s Dustin Johnson made it to the weekend of his first major since last year’s Open Championship, but is still nine strokes back of leader Jordan Spieth.

The Dutch Fork alum battled through wind and rain to shoot go two-over par (72) on Friday at Royal Birkdale, following up a 71 on his Thursday scorecard.

Fellow former Silver Fox, Gamecock alum, and Columbia native Wesley Bryan (+12) missed the cut line (+5), ending his tournament across the pond.

Spieth (-6) has a two-stroke lead on Matt Kuchar (-4) on top of the leaderboard.