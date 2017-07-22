Man Drowns in Lake Murray

abccolumbiasitestaff

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A male body was recovered from Lake Murray Saturday afternoon.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Irmo Fire Department, South Carolina Department of natural resources, and Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies  responded to the home on Palm Point Drive.

Authorities say the victim is a male in his 70’s.

“Our work on this incident continues but this appears to be a tragic accident,” Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a post to Twitter.”

Share

Related

Orangeburg Warns Residents About Phone Scam Target...
Columbia Police Investigating Armed Robbery at TD ...
CFD: One Person Rescued From Congaree River
‘Home Alone’ and ‘Sopranos’...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android