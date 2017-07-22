Man Drowns in Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A male body was recovered from Lake Murray Saturday afternoon.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Irmo Fire Department, South Carolina Department of natural resources, and Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home on Palm Point Drive.

Authorities say the victim is a male in his 70’s.

“Our work on this incident continues but this appears to be a tragic accident,” Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a post to Twitter.”