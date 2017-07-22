Mike Williams Speaks on Status of Back Injury

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson alum and Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams spent his Saturday supporting a fellow South Carolinian and NFL wideout, visiting Alshon Jeffery’s first-annual youth camp.

Williams, a first round selection of Los Angeles in April’s NFL Draft, has been in the news recently due to a back injury he suffered in rookie minicamp. After reportedly receiving a second epidural shot to help a herniated disk, stories surfaced that the former Tigers National Champion could miss his entire first pro season.

Williams was able to briefly update his own status as training camp approaches.

“I’m good. Everything’s good,” said Mike. “The back situation – that was some false information being released. I don’t know who released it. But everything’s good.”

Chargers camp starts on July 29. Practices begin July 30.