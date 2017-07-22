Orangeburg Warns Residents About Phone Scam Targeting Seniors

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies in Orangeburg County are warning residents about a scam that is targeting seniors.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department says an individual is targeting seniors with threats that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Officials say the scammer states a $500 payment to him will negate that warrant.

“No charge can be dropped by a simple payment, no matter how much the money,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “In other words, a trillion dollars won’t get a warrant dropped.”

Authorities say the caller has been giving potential victims the name of “Davey Williams” and is calling from 803-310-3988.

If anyone receives a call from this number, please contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.