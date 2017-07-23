Drive-by Shooting Sends Teen to Hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A teenager is in the hospital after deputies say he got shot during a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

Richland County Deputies say a 15-year-old male was shot in the upper body outside of a residence in the 100 block of Stanford Street at 4:40p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

RCSD is currently seeking information in this case. The vehicle described in the incident is a white Ford Explorer with a tan and gray bottom.