Harris Helps USA Basketball to Win in World Cup Opener

UDINE, Italy (WOLO) – Gamecocks rising sophomore guard Tyasha Harris made her FIBA World Cup debut with USA Basketball’s U19 team in their opener Saturday.

The Carolina National Champion scored three points, pulled down four rebounds, and dished out four assists in 20 minutes of action in a 95-58 win over Mali (0-1).

The United States (1-0) was led by Alecia Sutton (Texas) with 19 points while high schooler Megan Walker (Monacan H.S.) added 15.

USA is playing in Group A and will face China Sunday in their next game. Tip off is set for 12:00 p.m. EST.